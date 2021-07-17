Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Price Target at $21.20

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WES opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

