Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $50.00

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,547,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

