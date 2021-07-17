Analyzing Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A Mazda Motor -1.05% 3.22% 1.24%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mazda Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Mazda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.21 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -115.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazda Motor.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Mazda Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.