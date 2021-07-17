Analyzing Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equity Residential and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.18 $913.64 million $3.26 25.69 Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 5.30 $6.67 million N/A N/A

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Equity Residential and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 1 10 5 0 2.25 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity Residential presently has a consensus price target of $73.54, suggesting a potential downside of 12.20%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 26.64% 6.20% 3.24% Transcontinental Realty Investors 44.01% 4.19% 1.79%

Summary

Equity Residential beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

