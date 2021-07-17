Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Short Interest Update

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $513,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $878,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,262,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 84,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Andina Acquisition Corp. III will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

