Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets.

