Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
