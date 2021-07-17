Andrew Cappotelli Sells 2,257 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,257 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.74, for a total value of $378,589.18.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $191.70 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 170.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

