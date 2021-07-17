ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) & Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Financial Review

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yumanity Therapeutics N/A -125.46% -72.15% ANI Pharmaceuticals -7.25% 17.92% 7.60%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yumanity Therapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yumanity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.63%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.21%. Given Yumanity Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yumanity Therapeutics is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yumanity Therapeutics $6.90 million 14.56 -$57.49 million ($21.57) -0.46 ANI Pharmaceuticals $208.48 million 1.94 -$22.55 million $2.87 11.41

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Yumanity Therapeutics. Yumanity Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company is also developing YTX-9184 for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a strategic research and development collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.