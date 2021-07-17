Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CEO Sells $6,504,500.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $6,402,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $23,574,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

