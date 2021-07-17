APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in APi Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other APi Group news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APG stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

