Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,087 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after purchasing an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 972.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 868,056 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,308,653 shares of company stock worth $77,822,419. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

