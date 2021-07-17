Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGTC shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 619,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,896. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

