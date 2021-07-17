APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.12

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $458,855.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00103512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00144813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.61 or 0.99798851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

