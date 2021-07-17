AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,007 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Yelp worth $44,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

