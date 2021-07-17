AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of AMERCO worth $51,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,882,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,022,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $569.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $309.16 and a 52-week high of $657.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $574.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

