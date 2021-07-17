AQR Capital Management LLC Has $43.21 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 575.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $218.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

