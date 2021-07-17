AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 72,455 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $54,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.74 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $2,770,155 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

