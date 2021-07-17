AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,364 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $48,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cognex by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $82.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.