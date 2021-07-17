AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 871,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $57,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

