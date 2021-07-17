Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of Aravive worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aravive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.10. Aravive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

