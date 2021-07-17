Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Archrock were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $625,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 221,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Insiders sold a total of 497,891 shares of company stock worth $7,799,892 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

