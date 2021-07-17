Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given a $28.40 Price Target at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.49.

Shares of RCUS opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $168,782.85. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $116,033.73. Insiders have sold 23,106 shares of company stock worth $553,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

