Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 163,659 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.66% of Ares Management worth $97,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARES opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $65.65.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

