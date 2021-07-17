Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 2,303,469 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,303,469 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $14,235,438.42. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ReShape Lifesciences stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -1.27. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $18.50 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.