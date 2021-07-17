Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.