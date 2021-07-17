Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.64 Million Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.17% of Verso worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verso by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verso by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -10.15%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

