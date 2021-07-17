Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $5.43 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $59.62 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -238.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.