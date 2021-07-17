Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.39% of The Pennant Group worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNTG. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $35.79 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 2.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.