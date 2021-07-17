Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 175,771 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 430.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $56,800.00. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,866 shares of company stock valued at $708,148. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

