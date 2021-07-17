Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 616,165 Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 2,826.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,165 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sogou were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the first quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.91 on Friday. Sogou Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

Sogou Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

