Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 171,001 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,001 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Constellium were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,470,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 239.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 921,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 52.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

CSTM opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

