Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,501 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of Thermon Group worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $16.32 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 408.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

