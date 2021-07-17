Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $96.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

ASH stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

