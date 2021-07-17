ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 5,000

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,872.55. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.