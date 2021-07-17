ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 6,100 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,872.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

