AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 87,787 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

