ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $258,194.66 and $286.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00379670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

