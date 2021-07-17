ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives $48.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

ACLLF opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

