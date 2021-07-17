Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.85.
Shares of SQSP stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $64.71.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.