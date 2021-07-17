Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.85.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Insiders have sold 934,067 shares of company stock valued at $48,946,479 in the last quarter.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

