Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEXAY. downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Atos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.34.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

