AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AU Min Africa PTY stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,606. AU Min Africa PTY has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium.

