Aurora Market Capitalization Tops $11.24 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $154,213.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00083656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.00800159 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

