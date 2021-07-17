AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,588.56

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,588.56 and last traded at $1,588.56, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,579.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,468.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

