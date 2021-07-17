Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $36.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $10.82 or 0.00034133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00231926 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00033394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

