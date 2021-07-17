AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,252 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $225.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

