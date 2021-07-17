AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $227.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

NYSE AVB opened at $225.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $318,045.00. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

