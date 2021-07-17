AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

