Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Major Shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 532,239 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,289,846.34. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 459,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

