Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.66. 1,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

The company has a market cap of $137.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

