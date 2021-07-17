Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Avient worth $52,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVNT opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

